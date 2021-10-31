Advertisement

Mother confirmed dead in crash that also killed two children

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The 28-year-old mother involved in a Friday single-car crash that killed two children in Elkhart County has also passed away, according to a person close to the family.

It happened on County Road 3, just north of County Road 38 near Wakarusa just before 4PM. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs lost control of her car, striking a utility pole and a tree.

Two boys in the back seat -- a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old -- died at the scene. Police say neither child was restrained at the time of the crash.

An 8-year-old girl who was in the passenger seat is expected to be okay.

Authorities are still investigating why the car left the road, which was wet at the time from the rain that day.

