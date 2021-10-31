Advertisement

Maryland snaps skid with 38-35 victory over Indiana

Maryland wide receiver Carlos Carriere (83) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates...
Maryland wide receiver Carlos Carriere (83) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 38-35. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 419 yards and two touchdowns, and Maryland snapped its three-game losing streak with a 38-35 victory over Indiana.

The Terrapins trailed 17-14 after a 66-yard touchdown run by Indiana’s Stephen Carr in the third, but Maryland answered with two touchdown drives before the quarter was over.

Challen Faamatau put the Terps ahead with a 1-yard scoring run, and then Tagovailoa connected with Carlos Carriere for a 14-yard touchdown that made it 28-17.

Joseph Petrino made a 41-yard field goal with 1:20 remaining to give Maryland a 38-28 lead, and the Terrapins recovered the onside kick after a late Indiana touchdown.

