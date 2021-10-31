Kyren Williams shows strong leadership during North Carolina game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first half of Notre Dame’s game Saturday night against North Carolina was back and forth and star running back Kyren Williams only had 27 yards.

But then the second half happened.

Williams let loose in the second half, finishing the game with 199 rushing yards, a new career high and the most since Dexter Williams in 2018.

A big part of that came with this 91 yard touchdown run at the beginning of the fourth quarter, which was the longest given up in North Carolina program history.

Head Coach Brian Kelly said Williams leadership skills shined this week as he was also helping out the defense who was without Kyle Hamilton.

“It’s everybody that watches him play,” Kelly said. “But that’s -- I’m not going to tell you that he stands in front of the room and talks to the team about leadership techniques. But his leadership by the way he does things puts him in a role as a captain. And you saw that tonight the way he handles things.”

“I always talk to the guys,” Williams said. “You know I’m always around there just talking. I don’t care what you play, special teams, defense, offense, I’m always going to talk to you. We’re teammates. I’m always just trying to lead them.”

Notre Dame jumped three spots up to number 8 in the AP poll following the win.

The Irish host Navy on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

