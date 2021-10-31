Advertisement

Irish and Tar Heels gear up for Saturday night matchup

The Notre Dame Leprechaun mascot leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
The Notre Dame Leprechaun mascot leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Southern California in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly and Mack Brown have been friends for decades.

There’s a mutual respect for each other but anything can happen Saturday night under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Tar Heels are 4-3 this season and have not lived up to many preseason expectations.

However, they still have Sam Howell as their quarterback who is one of the most dangerous threats the Irish have faced this season.

The Tar Heels and Irish met last year Thanksgiving weekend with the Irish coming away with a 31-17 victory.

Both head coaches know they’ll have their hands full Saturday night.

“Sam Howell, he’s difficult to bring down,” Kelly said. “He’s big, he’s strong. They’re running him a lot more as you know. Quarterback draw in particular is problematic for most because you’re trying to defend the width of the field. It creates great space for him to run. He’s tough, he’s physical and he’s difficult to defend when he decides to run the football.”

“They’ve got an older team this year,” Brown said. “They had an older team last year. You think well they’re going to lose all these guys and then they get the quarterback from Wisconsin. They just reload. So it’s still a really good looking team with a lot of seniors and grad transfers on it.”

Notre Dame and North Carolina kickoff at 7:30 Saturday night on WNDU.

