Habitat for Humanity celebrates grand opening of Darnell Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County celebrates the grand opening of Darnell Park.

The park will serve families living at the Fields at Highland neighborhood, which was made possible by Frank Darnell, the city of Mishawaka, and others.

Currently, more than 100 children live at the Fields at Highland, whom will have a safe, ADA-compliant neighborhood park.

“The key word is community. This is more than just a group of homes. This is a community of people that know each other, that care about each other. It’s really wonderful to see this happening. But the way we laid out the subdivision, the yards aren’t huge. The families have very nice houses, energy-efficient houses and nice yards, but they’re a little bit smaller. So they have a place for the kids to play,” Jim Williams, President & C.E.O. of Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County said.

The Fields at Highland subdivision is found at the corner of Jefferson Blvd. and Byrkit Ave.

