Garoppolo leads way as 49ers beat Bears 33-22 to stop slide

El quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, de 49ers de San Francisco, baja los hombros y anota superando...
El quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, de 49ers de San Francisco, baja los hombros y anota superando al safety Tashaun Gipson (38) y DeAndre Houston-Carson, de los Bears de Chicago, durante la segunda mitad del juego de la NFL, el domingo 31 de octubre del 2021, en Chicago. (AP Foto/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the short-handed Chicago Bears 33-22 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Garoppolo led three touchdown drives in the second half and another possession that ended with a field goal.

He scored from the 2 in the third quarter and ran it in from the 5 in the fourth to make it 30-22.

Deebo Samuel had six catches for 171 yards.

Elijah Mitchell carried 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, helping San Francisco win for the first time since beating both Detroit and Philadelphia on the road to start the season.

Chicago lost its third straight.

10/31/2021 5:56:00 PM (GMT -4:00)

