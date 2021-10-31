Garoppolo leads way as 49ers beat Bears 33-22 to stop slide

CHICAGO (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the short-handed Chicago Bears 33-22 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Garoppolo led three touchdown drives in the second half and another possession that ended with a field goal.

He scored from the 2 in the third quarter and ran it in from the 5 in the fourth to make it 30-22.

Deebo Samuel had six catches for 171 yards.

Elijah Mitchell carried 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, helping San Francisco win for the first time since beating both Detroit and Philadelphia on the road to start the season.

Chicago lost its third straight.

10/31/2021 5:56:00 PM (GMT -4:00)