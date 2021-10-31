Advertisement

Eagles run for 4 TDs in 44-6 victory over winless Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, far right, and teammates sit on the bench during the...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, far right, and teammates sit on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping the Philadelphia Eagles run over the Detroit Lions in a 44-6 win Sunday.

The Eagles ended a two-game losing streak against a team that was very accommodating.

The Lions go into their bye week as the NFL’s only winless team.

The break gives first-year coach Dan Campbell extra time to figure out how to avoid leading the league’s first 0-17 team after being a tight end on the first 0-16 team in Detroit 13 years ago.

10/31/2021 5:48:26 PM (GMT -4:00)

