Two girls in custody after threat to LaVille Jr./Sr. High Scihool

Two girls have been taken into custody for Intimidation and Conspiracy to Commit Murder after threats were made to students at LaVille Jr./Sr. High School
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two 13-year-old girls have been taken into custody for Intimidation and Conspiracy to Commit Murder after threats were made to students at LaVille Jr./Sr. High School, according to Indiana State Police.

Around noon Friday, officials at the school were made aware of students circulating on social media a list of student’s names that two students intended to do harm to at a school dance. School officials immediately contacted police, and an investigation began.

Two girls were taken into custody at the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center as a result of the investigation.

