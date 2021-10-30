Advertisement

Thousands of fans tailgate before Notre Dame, North Carolina game

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - You could feel the energy on Notre Dame’s campus Saturday, as thousands of Irish fans spent the day tailgating.

People, like Michael Laux, woke up bright and early to get the party started.

Laux said he grew up watching Notre Dame football and started coming to the games about 35 years ago.

He offered a full barbeque and bar.

“We have a tailgate community here, so a lot of people who are in this area have been tailgating in this area for many years. It has evolved over the years into not just a football game, but an event. Tailgating is...we take it very seriously. Our goal is to have the best tailgate party in all of college football,” Laux said.

Kickoff is at 7:30 and airs on NBC.

