SJC proposed redistricting changes causing controversy

St. Joseph County, Ind. (WNDU) - Jason Critchlow lives in the same house, but that house would no longer be in the same district of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners under a proposed redistricting map unveiled today.

That’s a problem.

About six months ago, Critchlow announced that he would run for the first district commissioner’s seat as a Democrat.

He has campaign buttons, backpacks, and banners that he may never get a chance to use. “This is really one of the reasons that really compelled me to run, is all the backroom deals and putting politics over families here in St. Joe County,” Critchlow told 16 News Now. “It’s pretty clear that this is just a blatant power grab by the county commissioners. I mean, how redistricting was done in this county over decades has been in a fairly bipartisan manner and a very cooperative manner with just minor changes here are there. The maps that they produced completely changed the entire make ups of the districts.”

As proposed, the new map would move Critchlow into the second district which is now represented by Republican Commissioner Derek Dieter.

“It was offensive,” Critchlow added. “The biggest problem that I see with this is it puts all of the minority and underserved communities in one district, effectively stifling their voice when it comes to the county commissioner matters, because they’re only going to be in one district and that’s pretty blatant. So, I’ll be very interested to see what the judicial system does think of that because it’s a pretty obvious attempt to suppress their vote.”

The president of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners provided a written statement to 16 News Now. Andrew Kostielney wrote: “The maps released today are simply a draft and are subject to change. Nothing is finalized and we will be looking at all maps submitted to make the final determination.”

A public hearing on redistricting will be held at the commissioner’s meeting on November 9th.

