Notre Dame Football keeps finding ways to win

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football will be welcoming in North Carolina Saturday night for a game under the lights.

The Irish have had three one-possession wins this season, but some Notre Dame fans would argue that they’ve been on edge all season long.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says his team is able to really lock in on the moment.

“They have a skill of focus and that skill is one where they have confidence,” Kelly said. “They understand what’s important at the time. They’ve lacked some concentration at times, and we’ve seen that in some spotty play, but they’re working on that and they’re getting better at it. So, when you have the skill of focus and are able to kind of really lock into the moment, it’s allowed them to excel in pressure moments, because adversity does not affect them.”

Kelly said his team just needs to work on their concentration. If the do that, they’ll be pretty good.

