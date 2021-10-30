MAXSTRONG: Three Years Later

(WNDU) - October 30 marks three years since three siblings were killed at a Fulton County school bus stop. Alivia Stahl and her twin brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle were killed when they were hit by a truck while crossing highway 25. A neighbor boy, Maverik Lowe was seriously hurt.

In the time since the crash, Indiana lawmakers made changes to school bus safety laws, informally called MAXSTRONG School Bus Safety Act. It’s a name taken from the initials of Mason, Alivia and Xzavier. Their mom, Brittany Ingle, wants people to wear red on October 30th to remember her children and spread awareness that stop means stop.

Brittany Ingle, in her own words:

“Two beautiful twin boys and a 9-year-old girl. All siblings. Just trying to get to school.”

“I never wanted my children to die in vain.”

“Somedays it feels like it’s been eternity. And then other days it feels like two weeks ago or a month ago.”

“The main purpose of MAXSTRONG is not only Mason, Alivia and Xzavier, this doesn’t bring my children back. But it will help me know that through pain, and through tragedy, I was possibly able to save another child. Another parent from ever living such a devastating thing.”

“It can happen to you. And we can’t let it. If we can prevent these children from crossing the road. And being vocal and take two minutes out of our time to figure out a safer route. It’s worth it.”

“People want to help us. People want to make a difference. So, we’re touching lives through these messages. Clearly, look at the schools. But we’re not done.”

“I want everyone to hold their school system, prosecutor, police stay on top of them.”

“I want people to know that we’re going to keep going. We’re not done.”

“These laws, are all over the place. What I would love to see, is a standard. We need MAXSTRONG to go national. I think it should be one big law across the country. Let’s not have it all over the place. These lives matter.”

“It’s my job now. I’m going to take that and give them that legacy. The fact that people care and are heartbroken, and want to work with us to stop this, oh, my gosh, thank you, because Mason, Xzavier Alivia, they’re smiling down and I know it, I know it.”

“You can see their faces, you can see their photos, you can see that these kids were loved.”

“My children are making a difference and we’re being heard. That’s huge. That means they’re listening. I’m still coming and we’re going to do this.”

Brittany Ingle says it’s the love of God and her children that help her get through each day and help her continue to fight for school bus safety. For an in-depth look at stop arm cameras in Michiana, click here for Tricia Sloma’s reports “Stop Means Stop: Caught on Camera.”

