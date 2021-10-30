Game Day and Halloween Weekend Forecast

Rain wraps up this morning, but still leaves us with a primarily cloudy day.

Temperatures stay seasonable in the low to mid 50s.

A few breaks in the clouds are possible late today into tonight.

Great day overall for tailgating but stay warm at the game as temps fall into the upper 40s.

Overnight, if we can get some breaks in the clouds, there is a possibility you could catch a view of the Northern Lights!

Halloween is looking good - maybe an isolated sprinkle in spots, but nothing that should ruin your costume or plans. It should clear out just in time for trick-or-treating!

After that, much colder air is ahead.

