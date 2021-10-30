Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Oct. 29
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Indiana semi-sectionals and Michigan districts from Oct. 29.
INDIANA
CLASS 6A
Sectional 2
Portage at Chesterton
Penn at Elkhart
CLASS 5A
Sectional 9
Munster at Hammond Central
Hammond Morton at Valparaiso
Sectional 10
Michigan City at South Bend Adams
Mishawaka at Concord
CLASS 4A
Sectional 18
Kankakee Valley at South Bend St. Joseph
New Prairie at Culver Academy
Sectional 19
DeKalb at Leo
Columbia City at Northridge
CLASS 3A
Sectional 25
Benton Central at Hanover Central
River Forest at Knox
Sectional 26
Jimtown 22, John Glenn 3
Mishawaka Marian at Tippecanoe Valley
CLASS 2A
Sectional 34
Delphi at Pioneer
Bremen at LaVille
CLASS 1A
Sectional 41
South Central (Union Mills) at Culver
North Judson at Winamac
Sectional 44
Triton at Northfield
Southwood at Adams Central
MICHIGAN
Division 3
Zeeland East at Lakeshore
St. Joseph at Zeeland West
Division 4
Paw Paw at Edwardsburg
Three Rivers at Vicksburg
Division 5
Parchment at Berrien Springs
South Haven at Kalamazoo United
Division 6
Watervliet at Constantine
Michigan Center at Jonesville
Division 7
Homer at Lawton
Brandywine at Union City
Division 8
Decatur at White Pigeon
Saugatuck at Cassopolis
8-Man Football – Regional Semifinals
8-Player Division 1
Tekonsha at Martin
Lawrence at Mendon
