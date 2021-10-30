Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Oct. 29

16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Indiana semi-sectionals and Michigan districts from Oct. 29.

INDIANA

CLASS 6A

Sectional 2

Portage at Chesterton

Penn at Elkhart

CLASS 5A

Sectional 9

Munster at Hammond Central

Hammond Morton at Valparaiso

Sectional 10

Michigan City at South Bend Adams

Mishawaka at Concord

CLASS 4A

Sectional 18

Kankakee Valley at South Bend St. Joseph

New Prairie at Culver Academy

Sectional 19

DeKalb at Leo

Columbia City at Northridge

CLASS 3A

Sectional 25

Benton Central at Hanover Central

River Forest at Knox

Sectional 26

Jimtown 22, John Glenn 3

Mishawaka Marian at Tippecanoe Valley

CLASS 2A

Sectional 34

Delphi at Pioneer

Bremen at LaVille

CLASS 1A

Sectional 41

South Central (Union Mills) at Culver

North Judson at Winamac

Sectional 44

Triton at Northfield

Southwood at Adams Central

MICHIGAN

Division 3

Zeeland East at Lakeshore

St. Joseph at Zeeland West

Division 4

Paw Paw at Edwardsburg

Three Rivers at Vicksburg

Division 5

Parchment at Berrien Springs

South Haven at Kalamazoo United

Division 6

Watervliet at Constantine

Michigan Center at Jonesville

Division 7

Homer at Lawton

Brandywine at Union City

Division 8

Decatur at White Pigeon

Saugatuck at Cassopolis

8-Man Football – Regional Semifinals

8-Player Division 1

Tekonsha at Martin

Lawrence at Mendon

