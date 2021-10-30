Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Staying mostly cloudy for tonight’s Aurora

We will stay partly to mostly cloudy this evening with a slight chance of a passing sprinkle. We are watching a cold front approaching Michiana for Halloween. Expect a breezy Halloween with a passing lake effect rain shower.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Oct. 30, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy sky and cool for Saturday evening’s home football game at Notre Dame. For those hoping to view tonight’s northern lights bank on clouds interfering with the night sky. Best chance to see the northern lights will be right along the shores of Lake Michigan. The Aurora will be very faint in the northern sky with most not being able to see it locally with the human eye without a long exposure camera. Temperatures will dip down into the lower to mid-40s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

🎃HALLOWEEN🎃: Expect a ghostly sky throughout much of Halloween as a cold front approaches Michiana. Chance of a few lake effect sprinkles to light rain showers for part of the afternoon with hallowing wind speeds. I do expect a dry, but breezy trick-or-treat evening with temperatures near 50 degrees. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind: WNW 10-25 mph.

MONDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a passing sprinkle. Highs in the upper 40s . Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: We will remain 10-15 degrees below daily average high temperatures on the First Alert 10 day forecast. . Chance of a few rain showers Wednesday with a snowflake or two mixing in. Hard freeze potential Thursday and Friday morning across Michiana. Our next chance of precipitation arrives late next weekend, but still no major systems on the horizon.

