Co-Op helps people find affordable, healthy food

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local farmers and residents are working together to make healthy food more affordable for people in our community.

Common Goods Co-Operative Grocery is back.

On Friday, Our Lady of the Road hosted a potluck dinner and farmers market.

Local farmers sold all kinds of delicious goods.

“The big thing we want to do is change people’s relationship with food and have it understood more as something that is an active choice, not a less active choice,” said Organizer Michael Bright.

People could take from the food pantry too.

There were apples, mangoes, bananas, peppers and the list goes on and on.

“We also want to see this be a place for people in the community no matter what their economic standing may be. To come in and find produce, to find goods,” Bright said.

Organizers said if you are interested in locally sourced, organic foods, stop by next time.

For more information, just call Our Lady of the Road.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

