6:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - North Carolina at Notre Dame

Notre Dame vs North Carolina football
Notre Dame vs North Carolina football(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football!

16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the North Carolina matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream.

16 News Now’s Terry McFadden and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby will anchor Countdown to Kickoff from the stadium, and Megan Smedley will report live during the broadcast.

Watch Notre Dame play North Carolina on WNDU beginning at 7:30 p.m.

