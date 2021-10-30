2nd Chance: Princess

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Princess!

Princess is a one-year-old hovawart mix.

She’s housebroken and very sweet.

She would do best in a home that doesn’t have young kids.

She is spayed, current on vaccinations, heartworm negative and microchipped.

If you want to adopt Princess or any other pet, you can contact the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

