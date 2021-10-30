Advertisement

2nd Chance: Princess

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Princess!

Princess is a one-year-old hovawart mix.

She’s housebroken and very sweet.

She would do best in a home that doesn’t have young kids.

She is spayed, current on vaccinations, heartworm negative and microchipped.

If you want to adopt Princess or any other pet, you can contact the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling south on County Road 3 just north of County...
Two children killed in Elkhart County crash
Two girls have been taken into custody for Intimidation and Conspiracy to Commit Murder after...
Two girls in custody after threat to LaVille Jr./Sr. High Scihool
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Penn High School addresses school threat, new COVID cases
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

MAXSTRONG THREE YEARS LATER
MAXSTRONG: Three Years Later
Pet Vet: Halloween Safety Tips
Pet Vet: Halloween Tips for Pet Safety
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Porsche
A Dowagic teenager is dead after his truck drove off the road and hit a tree.
One dead after truck hits tree in Cass County