Advertisement

Walker, Knicks hang on, deal Bulls first loss 104-103

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, right, looks to a pass as Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball...
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, right, looks to a pass as Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball guards during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Kemba Walker scored 21 points, RJ Barrett added 20 and the New York Knicks hung on to hand the Chicago Bulls their first loss of the season 104-103.

Julius Randle had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Derrick Rose came off New York’s bench to add 12 points against his former team as the Knicks won their second straight and improved to 4-1.

Chicago star Zack LaVine scored 25 points, despite playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The Bulls went on a 12-0 run in the final minutes to nearly tie the score in a game the Knicks seemingly had wrapped up.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/28/2021 10:53:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Family releases police interview of Alyssa Shepherd
Family releases police interview of Alyssa Shepherd
16 Morning News Now tagged along with a paranormal group from South Bend Wednesday morning as...
Paranormal team investigates Hacienda on Lincolnway West
A son itching for a trip down memory lane accidentally finds his father’s old Corvette for sale...
Argos man accidentally finds dad’s old Corvette for sale, buys it & brings it back home
Riley High School in South Bend responds Wednesday evening to a “potential threat” on social...
South Bend Riley High School responds to social media threat
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Latest News

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, dribbles past Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant during the...
Embiid scores 30 on bad knee, 76ers hold off winless Pistons
Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) runs after a catch against Southern California...
Freshmen duo wide receivers step up for Irish
Former standout running back Brent Lesniak is honored by his alma mater in a jersey dedication...
Dowagiac Dedication: High School honors former star running back
The Notre Dame offensive line has battled its share of struggles this year, but the unit can be...
Notre Dame drawing on O-line positives after strong USC performance