Two children killed in Elkhart County crash

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two children were killed in single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Elkhart County.

Police say a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling south on County Road 3 just north of County Road 38 around 3:50 p.m. when it went off the road and struck a utility pole and a tree.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs of Elkhart, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy who were in the back seat of the vehicle were declared dead at the scene. Police say neither child was wearing a restraint.

An 8-year-old girl who was in the front seat was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

