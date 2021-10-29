Three offenders arrested in LaPorte County under Operation Candy Corn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three non-compliant offenders have been arrested in LaPorte County.

It’s all part of a sex offender compliancy check dubbed “Operation Candy Corn.”

47-year-old Rodney wood, 38-year-old Charles Mercado, and 27-year-old Zhavaun Savado were found to be non-compliant, as they failed to register as offenders. They were all booked into the LaPorte County Jail.

