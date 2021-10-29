Advertisement

Teen Escape Room event at Three Oaks Township Public Library

Players will work together to discover clues and solve puzzles in order to escape the locked...
Players will work together to discover clues and solve puzzles in order to escape the locked room.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Three Oaks Township Public Library is challenging tweens and teens (6th grade through 12th grade) to make it out of its escape room!

The event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the library from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Players will work together to discover clues and solve puzzles in order to escape the locked room.

Will you be able to discover the secret and escape before time runs out?

