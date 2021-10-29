Advertisement

South Bend releases impacts of salary ordinance amendment

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is facing a labor shortage that elected leaders allegedly created.

Monday night, city council members made changes to the mayor’s proposed salary ordinance, weakening his plan to reorganize administrative staff and provide larger-than-normal pay raises to employees taking on additional responsibilities to run American Rescue Plan assistance programs.

“We are going to be unable to implement a number of the priorities that council stated and were baked into that budget priorities like affordable housing,” says South Bend city controller Idan Parker. “Some of the efforts that we have around economic development small business support, because the positions that were needed to help administer the programs that are in the budget just aren’t were eliminated by the action.”

The administration says it may be unable to spend as much as $13-million in American Rescue Plan monies because of salary changes made at Monday’s council meeting.

