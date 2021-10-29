South Bend pauses plans to demolish problem property

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has paused its plans to demolish a problem property.

The city had set aside a half-million dollars to take down at least part of the building at 1000 W. Sample Street -- the part where one lane of Sample had to be closed to traffic due to falling bricks.

The city was asked to delay the work as state and federal environmental agencies consider helping out, or perhaps taking over the project.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.