Advertisement

Rain and Drizzle ends for most of the weekend

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WHAT YOU SEE, IS WHAT YOU GET... At least for tonight. Drier air begins to arrive on Saturday, and that will give some of us sunshine by the end of the day. Despite a cold front coming through Sunday afternoon, most of Sunday should be dry...I can’t rule out some sprinkles in spots. Colder air sweeps in for next week and next weekend. However, there are no big storm systems on the map right now, so it will stay dry most of the time. Just some small chances for showers (or flakes at night)...

Tonight: Drizzle much of the time, with light rain picking up at other times. Low: 50, Wind: NNE 7-14

Saturday: Chance for showers early, especially east. Otherwise cloudy with some sunshine in places later in the day. High: 56, Wind: N 7-14

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and chillier. Low: 44

Sunday: Partly sunny and rather mild. Slight chance for a sprinkle in some areas. High: 56

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family releases police interview of Alyssa Shepherd
Family releases police interview of Alyssa Shepherd
Anyone with information on her is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department or Michiana...
Elkhart Police need help identifying woman wanted in fraud investigation
Riley High School in South Bend responds Wednesday evening to a “potential threat” on social...
South Bend Riley High School responds to social media threat
16 Morning News Now tagged along with a paranormal group from South Bend Wednesday morning as...
Paranormal team investigates Hacienda on Lincolnway West
2 South Bend residents arrested in Elkhart on numerous charges, including meth possession
Two South Bend residents arrested for meth

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
WNDU
Dimitri the Spooky Mummy WNDU 16 Morning News Now
FAW WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Halloween Weekend Begins Rainy, Ends with Some Sunshine
FAW WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Halloween Weekend Begins Rainy, Ends with Some Sunshine