Rain and Drizzle ends for most of the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WHAT YOU SEE, IS WHAT YOU GET... At least for tonight. Drier air begins to arrive on Saturday, and that will give some of us sunshine by the end of the day. Despite a cold front coming through Sunday afternoon, most of Sunday should be dry...I can’t rule out some sprinkles in spots. Colder air sweeps in for next week and next weekend. However, there are no big storm systems on the map right now, so it will stay dry most of the time. Just some small chances for showers (or flakes at night)...

Tonight: Drizzle much of the time, with light rain picking up at other times. Low: 50, Wind: NNE 7-14

Saturday: Chance for showers early, especially east. Otherwise cloudy with some sunshine in places later in the day. High: 56, Wind: N 7-14

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and chillier. Low: 44

Sunday: Partly sunny and rather mild. Slight chance for a sprinkle in some areas. High: 56

