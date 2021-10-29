PTO at Eisenhower Elementary working to revamp the school’s playgrounds to promote inclusivity

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - After one mother’s initiative, Eisenhower Elementary is hoping to revamp their playgrounds once again to promote inclusivity for all children.

“And there are just an array of disabilities out there, that, they’re not all visible. Some are mental. Some are physical, and making sure that we provide that environment, especially at school,” said Elizabeth Hausmann, Mother of Addy Hausmann and Every Eagle Playground Organizer.

Elizabeth Hausmann is the mother of 6 year old Addy, who was born with a rare disease that has no name other than GNAO 1 Related Disorder. She is one of twenty-six people in the world diagnosed with this disorder, that causes her to rely on a wheelchair and Kidwalk Gait Trainer to get around.

One day Hausmann decided to drive by the elementary school during recess and what she saw upset her.

“And as I drove by to see what she was doing at recess, she was standing there with her Para on the sidewalk where she could be and she was just with her Para by herself and like I literally had tears in my eyes because I was like... I understand that it’s no one’s fault, people just don’t think about it, but, if the school can’t do anything about it like can I? Can I try?,” said Hausmann

Now, after getting the green light from the school, Hausmann is applying for grants, and reaching out to the community to try to raise donations, as 230,000 dollars are need by April 2022 to start the revamping.

“We’ve got the renderings up, but they’re subject to change because I want to make sure that if we’re doing something like this, that we’re really catering to every child at Eisenhower,” said Hausmann. “Addy’s my starting point, but I also know that there are several other kids that could benefit from having a playground that truly caters to all children.”

Samantha Albert / 16 News Now Reporter

Playing is an important part of a child’s development and making sure that every child has the ability to do so, is what this mission is all about.

Link to the Every Eagle Playground GoFundMe: Fundraiser by Elizabeth Hausmann : A Playground for Every Eagle (gofundme.com)

