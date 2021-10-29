Penn High School addresses school threat, new COVID cases

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School put out two statement to parents and guardians Thursday -- one to address what they say was a recent “written threat” against their school, and the other to announce two additional positive COVID cases at the school.

The first statement was in response to a written threat was found on a restroom wall. The threat read “Come if you dare. Shooting Friday 10/29/21″

School officials say police have been notified, and additional law enforcement officers will be on campus throughout the school day on Friday.

The second statement states that there’s a positive case reported from one staff member and one 11th grader. Contact tracing is ongoing for the student, while there are zero close contacts reported to be associated with the staff member.

