Medical Moment: Dental care 101

You’ve probably (hopefully) been brushing your teeth for as long as you can remember. But your dental routine might need a makeover.

About 78% of all Americans will have at least one cavity by the time they’re 17, and about 80% of the US population has some form of gum disease.

To avoid these issues, the American Dental Association (ADA) recommends brushing twice a day for two minutes each time. Most adults should use a toothpaste with fluoride and a soft-bristle brush.

Dentist Lawrence Hier says, “We always advise people to use soft toothbrushes, and that’s mainly because of gum tissue. We don’t want people to brush too hard and cause a recession of gum tissue.”

For a better clean, start with a mouth rinse and floss before you brush. This ensures that the toothpaste will get between your teeth.

Tilt your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to the gum and brush in a circular motion into the gum. Don’t forget to brush the outer, inner, and chewing surfaces of your mouth, including your tongue.

Replace your toothbrush every three to four months, or if it looks overused -- and if you’re in a hurry and have to pick one, it’s more important to floss than to brush.

The Academy of General Dentistry reports that the average person only brushes for 45 seconds to 70 seconds a day, when you should brush your teeth for a full two minutes. The ADHA says that 75% of Americans use their toothbrushes longer than they should. Also, for those who use an electric toothbrush, studies say an electric toothbrush can remove 21% more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

