Man charged in shooting involving Michigan State Trooper appears in court

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man charged in a shooting involving a Michigan State Police trooper earlier this month made an appearance in court on Friday.

24-year-old Isaac Ntabaazi of Niles has numerous charges filed against him, including assault with intent to murder, which is a felony offense that could lead to a life sentence in prison.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop on the evening of Oct. 6.

Ntabazzi appeared at the Berrien County Trial Court Friday for his arraignment. His bond is set at $500,000.

