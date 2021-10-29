Advertisement

Local high school marching bands competing in Semi-State competitions Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2021
(WNDU) - Several local high school marching bands will be competing in Semi-State competitions on Saturday.

  • ISSMA Class B: Plymouth will be performing at Pike High School in Indianapolis.
  • ISSMA Class C: John Glenn and Knox will be performing at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.
  • ISSMA Class D: Bremen and LaVille will be performing at Franklin Community High School in Franklin.

The bands are competing for a chance at a state title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov 6. For more information, click here.

