Local high school marching bands competing in Semi-State competitions Saturday
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Several local high school marching bands will be competing in Semi-State competitions on Saturday.
- ISSMA Class B: Plymouth will be performing at Pike High School in Indianapolis.
- ISSMA Class C: John Glenn and Knox will be performing at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.
- ISSMA Class D: Bremen and LaVille will be performing at Franklin Community High School in Franklin.
The bands are competing for a chance at a state title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov 6. For more information, click here.
