Hurry Up Jack!: Speedy tempo pays off for Irish offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first couple of games this season, Jack Coan would stay in the pocket too long, eventually face pressure and more times than not, find himself on the ground as the victim of another sack.

But Tommy Rees and Brian Kelly switched things up late in the Virginia Tech game and haven’t looked back.

The Golden Domers have switched to a hurry up offense, very similar to the two minute drill they so often complete in practice.

And it’s worked.

The Irish have been able to march down the field, putting together five 70+ yard drives against USC and Jack Coan was only sacked once.

“I think it just gets me in a little bit of a rhythm,” Coan said. “Get a few quick completions and it gets me rolling a little bit. In addition, the defense sometimes has trouble subbing and getting lined up and stuff so that helps as well.”

Kelly calls tempo an ally for them in this offensive structure.

“This has been about consistent execution,” Kelly said. “Sometimes you have to huddle and it takes time to see it and scan it. This offense and this group and the quarterback in particular seems to work better if there’s a pace to it. He’s a guy that makes quick decisions. That the snapshots of his effective and efficient play was tempo driven. So, we said, alright, let’s run this one up flagpole and see if it works.”

Kelly said they’ve been trying to find out how to best utilize and get the best version of their players and it looks like they’ve found out how to with Jack Coan.

