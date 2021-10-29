First Alert Forecast: Halloween Weekend Begins Rainy, Ends with Some Sunshine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and periods of rain throughout the day. Breezy at times and staying cool. Highs in the middle 50s to end the week. High of 58.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday night football may be a little damp across the area. Playoff games in the rain with scattered showers likely to persist into the overnight hours. Game time temps will likely be in the lower 50s to upper 40s. A low falling into the middle 40s by Saturday morning. Low of 46.

SATURDAY: A few light showers or pockets of drizzle through the morning. Heading into the early afternoon we begin to dry out, just in time for some Notre Dame Football! A few peaks of sunshine will be possible as we head towards kickoff inside Notre Dame Stadium at 7:30. By game time, temperatures falling into the lower 50s after a high in the middle 40s. As Notre Dame celebrates a big win over North Carolina we will see temps fall into the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. High of 56.

HALLOWEEN: Halloween looks dry and bright! We see some sunshine with a mixture of some high clouds. It will stay mild in the middle 50s through the afternoon. Trick-or-Treat temperatures will likely dip into the middle to upper 40s after the sun sets! Stay warm, stay safe, and have a great time! High of 56.

LONG RANGE: Staying mostly cloudy on Monday with a high near 50. Then heading into the first week of November it looks chilly. Highs in the lower to middle 40s with some chances for a few lake effect rain showers. Temperatures staying into the 40s through the first weekend of November. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, October 28th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 59

Thursday’s Low: 49

Precipitation: 0.16″

