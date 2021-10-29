Father of 8-year-old arson victim reacts to new murder charges

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The father of Nyshaun Finch, the 8-year-old who died after an Elkhart arson in May, is speaking out.

Earlier we reported 48-year old Genessa Jones is facing murder charges for killing Nyshaun and the second arson victim Dennis Witte.

16 News Now spoke one-on-one with Nyshaun’s father who says the news is a lonely bright spot in what’s been a difficult year since losing his son.

He says there’s still no replacing the moments when he’d pick up the phone to hear Nyshaun’s voice on the other end.

“It would just brighten my day up no matter what I was going through that week. That day--that week--anything, that call made it better,” said Roscoe Finch.

Finch says he could have used one of his son’s pick-me-ups in the months since his death.

Nyshaun’s family took him off life support a little more than a week after the fire in late May that put the young boy in critical condition.

Now prosecutors claim 48-year-old Genessa Jones is responsible for killing him, and starting the fire that put him in the hospital.

“It’s a lot. He didn’t die in vain. Him or the other man, they didn’t die in vain because this is a horrible act. The is no reason for you to burn a house down if there was somebody in there or if there wasn’t. You shouldn’t have done it.” Finch said.

Nyshaun’s father is without his son, and his sisters are without their brother.

“He was just a great, great son. You couldn’t ask for a better son. The life of the party. He wanted to be around everybody. He wanted to be the loudest. He wanted to have the best toys. He was just an awesome child,” Finch said.

If he could hear his son’s voice on the other end of the phone one more time, Roscoe knows what he’d say.

“I’m so sorry that this happened to you. It shouldn’t have happened. I wish I could have fought harder for you to be here with us,” he said.

His legacy not only lives on in his family’s memory but also in the people he saved as an organ donor.

The judge entered a non-guilty plea on Jones’ behalf during her initial hearing on October 21st.

She’s next due in court on November 18th with a jury trial scheduled for March 21st.

