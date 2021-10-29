Advertisement

Embiid scores 30 on bad knee, 76ers hold off winless Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, dribbles past Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant during the...
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, dribbles past Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid shook off lingering pain in his right knee and scored 30 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 110-102 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Embiid remains hampered by a right knee that hasn’t been right since he suffered a torn meniscus during last season’s playoffs.

Embiid’s numbers were off a bit compared to his careers bests.

The 7-footer has played in every game with the Sixers still without fellow All-Star Ben Simmons.

The Pistons missed 10 of their first 12 shots and their first seven 3s and fell to 0-4.

10/28/2021 9:41:17 PM (GMT -4:00)

