Embiid scores 30 on bad knee, 76ers hold off winless Pistons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid shook off lingering pain in his right knee and scored 30 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 110-102 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Embiid remains hampered by a right knee that hasn’t been right since he suffered a torn meniscus during last season’s playoffs.

Embiid’s numbers were off a bit compared to his careers bests.

The 7-footer has played in every game with the Sixers still without fellow All-Star Ben Simmons.

The Pistons missed 10 of their first 12 shots and their first seven 3s and fell to 0-4.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/28/2021 9:41:17 PM (GMT -4:00)