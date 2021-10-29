Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visits Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The leader of millions of Eastern Orthodox Christians visited the University of Notre Dame on his two-week tour of the Untied States.

“For this special Academic Convocation for the Conferral of an Honorary Degree on His All-Holiness Bartholomew Orthodox Archbishop of Constantinople-New Rome and Ecumenical Patriarch,” said a faculty member.

His All-Holiness is the 270th successor of the Apostle Andrew and the spiritual leader of more than 300 million Eastern Orthodox Christians.

“This is a historic moment in the life of Our Lady’s University and an extraordinary honor for us as members of the Notre Dame family,” said University of Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins.

He is known for his outstanding service to the church and world, commitment to the common good, and love for the environment.

“Calling every believer not only to avoid damaging creation as our common home, but to enhance the natural environment,” said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

“His courageous witness to the Gospel and his steadfast call for environmental stewardship, care for migrants, and the defense of religious liberty...,” said Marie Lynn Miranda, with the University of Notre Dame.

“The Ecumenical Patriarch is celebrated around the world for his commitment to interfaith dialogue and for his dedication to peace,” said Jenkins.

“Inter-connectedness reminds us that the earth unites us beyond any doctrine, social or cultural differences,” said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

“His All-Holiness has taught us that divisions...can be overcome with a generous and forgiving heart,” said Jenkins.

“May God grant your generation the necessary wisdom and courage to continue leading this charge. Thank you,” said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

