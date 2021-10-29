DJ Brown steps up in Kyle Hamilton’s absence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish secondary took a hit with Kyle Hamilton’s knee injury so who will be replacing the mid-season All American?\

That would be DJ Brown.

Brown easily slid into Hamilton’s role in the second quarter last Saturday.

“I think he’s worked on his weaknesses,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “I think part of this is understanding what are the areas that you have to work on and his first area was he needed to be a great tackler, and he’s really now a solid tackler, whether it’s on kickoff team, or getting the ball down on the ground.”

Kelly said Brown has done a great job at firming up that part of his game.

This season he’s at 24 tackles so far, no doubt his career high.

Brown says it all comes down to his preparation.

“Just with me every day I’m trying to go hard in practice,” Brown said. “Every day I’m trying to prepare like a starter. So honestly nothing really has changed for me. Just keep doing what I’ve been doing in practice for the last seven weeks and I’ll be fine.”

Brown and the Irish take on North Carolina Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on WNDU.

