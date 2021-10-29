Advertisement

DJ Brown steps up in Kyle Hamilton’s absence

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish secondary took a hit with Kyle Hamilton’s knee injury so who will be replacing the mid-season All American?\

That would be DJ Brown.

Brown easily slid into Hamilton’s role in the second quarter last Saturday.

“I think he’s worked on his weaknesses,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “I think part of this is understanding what are the areas that you have to work on and his first area was he needed to be a great tackler, and he’s really now a solid tackler, whether it’s on kickoff team, or getting the ball down on the ground.”

Kelly said Brown has done a great job at firming up that part of his game.

This season he’s at 24 tackles so far, no doubt his career high.

Brown says it all comes down to his preparation.

“Just with me every day I’m trying to go hard in practice,” Brown said. “Every day I’m trying to prepare like a starter. So honestly nothing really has changed for me. Just keep doing what I’ve been doing in practice for the last seven weeks and I’ll be fine.”

Brown and the Irish take on North Carolina Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on WNDU.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family releases police interview of Alyssa Shepherd
Family releases police interview of Alyssa Shepherd
Anyone with information on her is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department or Michiana...
Elkhart Police need help identifying woman wanted in fraud investigation
Riley High School in South Bend responds Wednesday evening to a “potential threat” on social...
South Bend Riley High School responds to social media threat
16 Morning News Now tagged along with a paranormal group from South Bend Wednesday morning as...
Paranormal team investigates Hacienda on Lincolnway West
2 South Bend residents arrested in Elkhart on numerous charges, including meth possession
Two South Bend residents arrested for meth

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws against Southern California in the first half of...
Hurry Up Jack!: Speedy tempo pays off for Irish offense
Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) runs after a catch against Southern California...
Freshmen duo wide receivers step up for Irish
The Notre Dame offensive line has battled its share of struggles this year, but the unit can be...
Notre Dame drawing on O-line positives after strong USC performance
Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) plays against Purdue during the second half of...
Preparation and recovery is key for Isaiah Foskey