Community hosts sendoff for Marian High School girls’ soccer team ahead of state championship

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The community hosted a sendoff for the Marian High School girls’ soccer team Friday morning.

Police, fire trucks, and fans showed up at the high school as the team bus took off to Indianapolis. The Knights will compete in the state finals for the first time since 2012.

“The senior class, we have eleven of them and they put in so much time and so much effort, especially with mentoring the younger people in our program,” says Head Coach Henry Du. “They’ve been great leaders in terms of teaching the younger ones what constitutes the important values of our program and how to be a good high school student athlete.”

Marian will play Evansville Memorial on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium on IUPUI’s campus.

