‘Coach’ Hamilton: Injured safety helping out on the sidelines

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish fans across the country held their breath Saturday night as star safety Kyle Hamilton went down Saturday night, grimacing as he held his knee.

The good news is that on Saturday Brian Kelly says there’s no structural damage to Hamilton’s knee that it’s a pinched fat pad on his knee.

But still, Notre Dame is erring on the side of caution this week and keeping Hamilton out of the game.

“It’s kind of bittersweet but I know that Kyle will be there for us,” safety DJ Brown said. “Kyle’s in the meeting rooms. You know Kyle is on the field helping us out. So I know Kyle is going to do everything he can to help us out as a safety group.”

Kelly says the mid-season All-American has been weight training around the injury this week and involved with coaching.

“Kyle Hamilton’s doing well,” Kelly said. “He’s been actively involved with coaching this week. This has been a coaching week for him. He’s done a really good job. He’s working with the safeties. Totally engaged, being a captain, obviously doing a great job. So, pleased with that. "

Kelly said earlier in the week that the Irish medical staff is going to do their due diligence regarding Hamilton’s injury and he wants everyone to weigh in.

