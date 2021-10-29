Benton Harbor water system back to normal operations after water main break

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor’s water system is back to normal operations following a water main break that resulted in a complete loss of pressure in the system on Oct. 20.

The city says bacteria testing shows no contamination in the water, but a bottled water advisory is still in effect due to excessive lead levels. This means residents are still advised to use bottled water until further notice for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered infant formula.

For a complete list of updated water distribution sites in the city, click here.

