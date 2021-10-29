The Addams Family Musical comes to the Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular musical is coming to the Lerner Theatre just in time for Halloween.

The Addams Family Musical premieres Friday, October 29th, and runs through Sunday, October 31st.

The show features a lot of comedy, great music, and plenty of special effects.

“It’s a holiday weekend and this show is all about family,” said Myah Englebrecht who plays Morticia Addams. “You would think when you see the Addams Family, it’s just kooky and crazy. But there’s really a deeper meaning and it’s all about family.”

Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Lerner Theatre Box Office, by calling 574-293-4469, or by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.