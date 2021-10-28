Two South Bend residents arrested for meth

Advertisement

2 South Bend residents arrested in Elkhart on numerous charges, including meth possession(ISP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2021
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper led to the arrest of two South Bend residents for numerous charges, as well as the seizure of 89 grams of methamphetamine.

Just after midnight on October 26, 2021, an ISP trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on the Indiana Toll Road as it traveled eastbound near mile marker 90. This is approximately two miles west of the Elkhart Exit.

According to Indiana State Police, a vehicle search was conducted during the traffic stop, resulting in troopers discovering approximately 89 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded Ruger 9-millimeter handgun, suspected cocaine, and suspected marijuana wax.

The driver of the Jeep, Phillip Stewart, 41 of South Bend, IN, and the passenger, Jilain Mensinger, 37 of South Bend, IN, were both preliminarily arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Handgun Without a License.

Stewart and Mensinger were both taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

