Turning drier this weekend

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WET REST OF THE WEEK... We’ll see times of light rain for the next 36 hours, maybe lingering into early Saturday morning. That means it will be wet the rest of the week, but we do not expect nearly as much rain as last time...still around 1″ is pretty likely in most areas. The rest of the weekend will be mainly dry, with only a slight chance for sprinkles Saturday night into early Sunday. Colder air comes for most of next week...and we have a chance of showers (maybe mixed with flakes) at times...

Tonight: Cloudy and mild with periods of light rain. Low: 52, Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Continued mild with times of light rain. High: 58, Wind: NE 7-14

Friday night: Light rain at times. Low: 46

Saturday: Chance of a shower early, then clouds with some sunshine late. High: 56

