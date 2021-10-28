Tippecanoe River State Park to host ‘Halloween Campsite Tour’

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Tippecanoe River State Park’s annual “Halloween Campsite Tour” will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 30. And unlike last year, the public is invited!

The tour will be conducted from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be crafts, games, and a costume contest at the park on the same day. Times and locations for each activity are listed above in the photo.

Regular Park entrance fees will apply, which is $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle if you don’t already have an annual entrance pass. In addition, there will be nominal fees for craft items.

