Teen coaxed 2 others to help him kill rival in argument over girl, officials say

By Liane Morejon
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIRAMAR, Fla. (WPLG) – A disagreement over a girl ended in murder in Florida. Police say an 18-year-old in Miramar was killed by three classmates who planned the act over text message.

More than 200 people gathered for a tearful candlelight vigil to honor the life of Dwight DJ Grant.

“I’m upset and heartbroken because such a good kid like Dwight lost his life so senseless,” said a speaker at the vigil.

Grant’s mother was surrounded by the group and heard from those who said they knew him best.

“He was an amazing person. He had such a great personality. Everywhere he went, he would make people smile in the room,” one person said.

Several nurses who worked with Grant’s mother showed support for the teen whose life was cut short, and for a mother who gave everything to try to provide her son with a better life.

“I know what your dream was for him. But I just want you to know that we are here with you as a family and we are not going to leave you,” a nurse said at the vigil.

The vigil was held just feet away from where Grant’s body was found after he was stabbed to death by, who police say, were his classmates from Miramar High School.

Andre Clements, 17, Christie Parisien, 17, and Jaslyn Smith, 16 are all charged as adults with his murder. They are facing several charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Police say the teens coordinated the murder through text messages, and surveillance images put all three teens at the crime scene.

