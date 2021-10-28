Stop Means Stop: Caught on Camera - Part 1

(WNDU) - You’d better pay attention when driving near a school bus or it could really cost you. This school year is the first true test of school bus safety laws that went into effect in 2019, inspired by MAXSTRONG- a name pulled from the initials of 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and her twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle. The children were killed in a Fulton County bus stop crash on October 30, 2018. A fourth child, Maverik Lowe was seriously injured.

When the laws changed in 2019, very few Indiana schools had stop arm cameras. Why should they? Before then, school systems couldn’t use video evidence to pursue drivers who break the law. They had to rely on police catching drivers in the act. But the law changed, allowing the video to be used in court. The state left it up to school districts to find tens of thousands of dollars to pay for cameras on their own.

Two years have passed and more schools have them on their buses. WNDU’s Tricia Sloma and photojournalist Jake Biller went to two rural Indiana districts with busy highways that run right through them. One has stop arm cameras. One doesn’t.

----

“It can be kinda scary. There’s cars coming in both directions,” said Amber Hargrove of Lakeville. “They don’t even obey the speed limits.”

State highway 931 is one busy road at seven in the morning south of Lakeville.

When Hargrove puts her second grader on bus 19 every morning, she holds her breath.

“They fly down this road. So it’s really scary whenever you’re getting your kid on the bus. You have to pause to wait for everybody to stop because you’re not sure they’re going to or not,” said Hargrove.

A lot of times, they don’t.

Driver Michelle Soike sees the most violations of any Union-North United (LaVille) bus driver.

“I have them almost every day,” said Soike. “The other drivers are like ‘There’s Michelle again, there she is calling in another stop arm violation’.”

She’s seen it all. And so have her stop arm cameras.

“Traffic is stopped both lanes behind me, the driving lane is stopped going north, and this lady rolls through like we were all waiting for her to come,” said Soike.

She’s even seen them pass on the right!

“It’s terrifying. They have literally come to my door. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’,” said Soike.

Soike pushes a button every time a violation occurs.

“It marks the tape so that they can pull it, review it,” said Soike.

“If we can find you, we have the video evidence to prove that you committed that violation,” said

Kevin Kubsch, the safety director at LaVille. Kubsch is a retired state trooper who used to go after drivers who illegally passed school buses.

“I would follow that bus and get as many as I could. And after the shift I would stay over just to get the violators,” said Kubsch.

When he became the safety director at LaVille in December of 2018, Kubsch looked at ways to fund and install stop arm cameras on LaVille buses.

“We went through the school safety grant and it worked absolutely perfect for us,” said Kubsch.

The “Secure School Safety Grant” awards federal money through the state’s Homeland Security Department.

“Took us about 60 some, $63,000 to install these cameras on our 21 yellow buses,” said Kubsch. That’s $3,000 for each bus.

Kubsch encourages other districts struggling for funding to apply for this grant or find other means.

“This is one I would say should be at the top of your list. If you can get your PTO’s involved in fundraisers. Community businesses to do the same thing. It’s well worth putting those on,” said Kubsch.

Twenty miles down the road in Argos, there are eight full size school buses with zero stop arm cameras.

Transportation director Andy Stone says they tried for the safety grant but didn’t get it. Despite that, stop arm cameras are coming soon.

“We are in a program starting to rotate and get new buses and it will all be standard equipment when they come in,” said Stone.

Two new buses will have the cameras next year and more will be added to existing buses.

“I’m working with a couple of local school districts that have some extra cameras. So we’re going to try to work a deal to where we can retro fit the buses that we are keeping, to get the cameras on as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, the school and town have worked together to make school bus stop safety a priority.

“On all those major roads, every drop off or pickup are on the right hand side, so that no student ever has to cross two lanes of traffic to get into a bus,” said Stone. “The town has gone, we’ve lowered some speed limits where there are some bus stops and they’ve added extra street lights. So really, it’s a huge, huge effort by everyone involved in the community, the police department and then the school itself.”

The cameras will only add to his safety plan to send a message to drivers to stop for stopped school buses.

“They are a great deterrent, but if we can prevent it from being a situation, that’s far better than just having proof of what happened,” said Stone.

That video proof is what bus drivers like Soike hope will teach drivers a lesson.

“Finally I feel like calling them in is going to make a difference,” said Soike. “I would love to not have to call in every day with someone running my arm when I’m thinking what if they were on the other side. What if…what if…”

“She’s on it,” said Hargrove. “As soon as she sees a car fly past, she’s on her radio. She’s very protective of her kids. She’s amazing. I get pretty upset. You just don’t know if they’re going to stop.”

There have been 33 stop arm violations in the Union-North United (LaVille) school district so far this school year, mostly on State highways 31, 4 and 6. Not all of them have been submitted for prosecution because sometimes it’s just too dark or the weather gets in the way to clearly read the license plate.

Fulton County schools were among the first to add stop arm cameras in 2019 after the bus stop tragedy in the county in 2018. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department collects and investigates school bus stop arm violations. To date they have investigated 83 reported stop arm violations in Fulton County. The first recorded on February 14, 2019. 68 were reported by Rochester Community School Corporation, 13 by Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation. 1-Caston School Corporation and 1-Culver Community Schools.

Violations so far this school year:

In August and September 2021, Fulton County had three reported stop arm violations by the school corporations. All three were confirmed violations. Two were reported by Rochester Community School Corporation and one by Culver Community School Corporation. Three violators were identified and charged. Two were charged as an infraction and one as a misdemeanor. Two were female, one was male. Of those, one was a student driver.

October violations are still under investigation: 4 reported violations.

Some of the schools have all of the buses equipped with stop arm cameras, others have their main routes covered with more cameras on the way. Some school districts have none.

School bus stop arm camera data - Michigan (WNDU)

School bus stop arm camera data - Indiana (WNDU)

Rules of the road for stopping for school buses. (WNDU)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.