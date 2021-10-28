Advertisement

South Bend Riley High School responds to social media threat

Riley High School in South Bend responds Wednesday evening to a "potential threat" on social media.
Riley High School in South Bend responds Wednesday evening to a “potential threat” on social media.(Source: TeroVesalainen via Canva)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School in South Bend responds Wednesday evening to a “potential threat” on social media.

In a Twitter post, the school’s principal says that the school will be heightening “security and the support of police officers at Riley in order to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

The full response to the alleged threat is below; as of now, it is not clear what the school is responding to.

South Bend Riley High School responds to social media threat
South Bend Riley High School responds to social media threat(Twitter: @SBRileyhigh)

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

