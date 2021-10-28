SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School in South Bend responds Wednesday evening to a “potential threat” on social media.

In a Twitter post, the school’s principal says that the school will be heightening “security and the support of police officers at Riley in order to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

The full response to the alleged threat is below; as of now, it is not clear what the school is responding to.

South Bend Riley High School responds to social media threat (Twitter: @SBRileyhigh)

