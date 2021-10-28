Simple tips to stay safe while trick or treating this Halloween

(WNDU) - Halloween is supposed to be a fun holiday, and we want to keep it that way.

The best way to keep things fun is by staying safe.

“Halloween and trick or treating is supposed to be fun and that’s what we want. We want all the kids to go out , have a blast,” says Sergeant Ted Bohner with the Indiana State Police.

Sergeant Bohner tells us that a huge part of staying safe during Halloween festivities is visibility.

“So it’s gonna be important for the kids to be able to see and be seen,” says Bohner.

When it comes to masks with costumes, make sure that they are not obstructing vision while walking and crossing streets.

Also, adding simple accessories to costumes will help to increase visibility.

“Something fun that people can do so that the kids can be seen is gonna be you know having something reflective or something like this, like a little glow stick that they can have either on them or on their costume. Or something reflective like uh, you know a bag like this is gonna reflect light. Or something with reflective tape,” says Bohner.

It is important to note that additional tips apply depending on the age of your child.

“If your kids are old enough that they can go out alone, have them go in a group of kids. Have that path of what neighborhood they’re gonna be in kind of mapped out, and also what time to expect them home so that if they don’t show up you know where to start looking,” says Bohner. “Obviously if your kids are younger. Have them go with an adult or, you know, somebody that’s older and responsible and can look after them and keep them safe.”

Sergeant Bohner also tells us that you should only trick or treat at houses that have their porch lights on, indicating their participation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.