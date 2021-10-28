Advertisement

Pumpkins delivered to Portage Manor on behalf of St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Portage Manor residents are getting a head start on the Halloween fun this upcoming weekend.

On Thursday morning, St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter delivered pumpkins for residents to enjoy throughout the rest of the fall season.

With the weather getting colder, the pumpkins are a way to lift the spirits of residents and staff of Portage Manor after all they’ve been through this past year.

“It’s been a tough year for the residents and the people who work here,” Dieter says. “So, I decided, ‘hey, it’s kind of cool to give everybody a pumpkin.’ It’s just us reaching out to the community and telling them we care about them. Anything we can do for them, that’s what we do.”

The pumpkins are expected to remain in the hallways and common areas at Portage Manor throughout the season.

