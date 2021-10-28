Advertisement

Notre Dame drawing on O-line positives after strong USC performance

By 16 News Now and Andrew Sanders
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame offensive line has battled its share of struggles this year, but the unit can be proud of how it’s performing as the team heads into Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

Running back Kyren Williams had his most productive day on the ground all year last Saturday, breaking the 100-yard mark on his way to two scores against USC. The group also gave up just a single sack. Now, their goal is consistency in the the back half of the season.

“I thought the adjustments that they made in-game were really outstanding,” head coach Brian Kelly said when asked about his offensive line unit. “They picked up things as the game went on. There’s some things that we’ll need to clean up on, but I think that’s what stands out to me more than anything else: their ability to make the in-game adjustments and work really well together, and the communication was outstanding.”

Notre Dame kicks off their second night game in a row on Saturday at 7:30.

