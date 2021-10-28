New video of police interrogation hours after Alyssa Shepherd fatal bus stop crash

FULTON CO., Ind. (WNDU) -New video shows the Indiana State Police interview with Alyssa Shepherd just hours after the tragic 2018 bus stop crash that killed 6-year-old twin boys Xzavier Ingle and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl while injuring a fourth boy.

The victims’ grandfather Michael Schwab posted the interrogation in two parts to the Facebook page Max Strong.

That Facebook page was at the center of rallying efforts for new Indiana bus safety laws to prevent drivers from illegally passing stopped school busses.

He says he still thinks Shepherd should serve her full four-year sentence handed down in Dec. of 2019, even though she’s eligible for release before the end of this year.

Schwab says his family is haunted every year around Halloween from the tragic bus stop crash that killed his three grandchildren in 2018.

This year, it’s learning the person responsible for their death could be released within the next two months.

“The trial happened a week or two before the first anniversary. We dealt with her sentencing before Christmas. We had appeals to deal with and here we are approaching the third anniversary and this is dumped into our lap again. It’s just a constant picking of the scab and really making it difficult for peace,” Schwab said.

He said he posted the interview so people could draw their own conclusions from it, though he shared with 16 News Now what he took from it.

“I guess it just reaffirmed what we were observing in the courtroom. Again, a person without remorse, no emotion and just shaking my head. How do you not talk about the children? How do you not show some concern for what just happened,” he said.

Schwab posted part one Wednesday evening and part two Thursday afternoon. Shepherd responds to questions about what she did moments after the crash in the second video.

“I didn’t know if it was mental or not but I couldn’t get my door open so I didn’t know if it was that I really couldn’t because eventually, I could, or if I was just so shakey that I couldn’t get my door open. So I didn’t know what to do because I couldn’t get out for a second, and I was searching for my phone because the last think I remember was that it is in my console and now I don’t know where it’s at so I was searching for my phone to call someone to figure something out,” she said in the interview recording.

Schwab says the video is completely unedited outside of one section left out to keep confidential information concealed, and the intros and outros.

